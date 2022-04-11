thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) PT Lowered to €8.60

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €9.70 ($10.54) to €8.60 ($9.35) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.57) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.53.

thyssenkrupp stock remained flat at $$7.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. 34,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.90. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

