Tikvah Management Llc Buys 34,200 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 34,200 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $275,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36.

CMPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $4,105,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.