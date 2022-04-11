Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 10,149 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

CMPO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $417,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.