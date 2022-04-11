Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 11,297 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

