Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $740,453.88 and approximately $18.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 358.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

