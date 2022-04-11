Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.61

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 7057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Titan Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

