TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TOD’S from €32.50 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($36.26) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of TODGF stock remained flat at $$56.21 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

