TomoChain Price Down 35.2% Over Last Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $93.80 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,297,650 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

