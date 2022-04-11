Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.48.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $76.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.