Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
TD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.48.
Shares of NYSE TD opened at $76.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
