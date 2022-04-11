TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

