Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Achieves Market Cap of $19.06 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.09 or 0.00019161 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and $10.66 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

