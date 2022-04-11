Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 5.2%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 124,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,603,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.08.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

