Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 7.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 3,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 234,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $78,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,812 shares of company stock worth $1,434,172.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 271,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

