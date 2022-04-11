Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Trex alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 192.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.71. 8,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,350. Trex has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.