Tribe (TRIBE) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Tribe has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $234.12 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

