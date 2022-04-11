TrueFlip (TFL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $119,474.00

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

