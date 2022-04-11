Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diodes in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53. Diodes has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,920,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diodes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.