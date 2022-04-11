Truist Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Avnet in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.12 on Monday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Avnet by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,161,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after acquiring an additional 619,122 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

