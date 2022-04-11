Truist Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.78 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $165.26 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

