Truist Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 28.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

