Truist Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

