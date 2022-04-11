Truist Financial Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $409.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $470.00 to $409.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.06.

Shares of NFLX traded down $14.10 on Monday, hitting $348.05. 160,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.53. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 79.0% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

