TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Tops $67.26 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $67.26 million and $687,942.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

