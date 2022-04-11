Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.51% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. 65,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

