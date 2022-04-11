Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,876,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 139,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $25.48 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

