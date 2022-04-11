Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR opened at $46.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

