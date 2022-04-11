Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

