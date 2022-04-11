U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,835 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of U.S. Bancorp worth $218,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after acquiring an additional 470,733 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.71. 175,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

