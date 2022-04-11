Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $3,140,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $284.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.07 and a 200 day moving average of $288.29. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.14 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.68). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. The firm had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

