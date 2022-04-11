UChain (UCN) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

UChain (UCN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, UChain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One UChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UChain has a market cap of $16,236.81 and approximately $3,955.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00104691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

