UGE International (CVE:UGE) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) fell 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 117,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 29,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$32.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

