Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.64.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.12. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

