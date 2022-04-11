Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.64.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $401.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.99 and a 200-day moving average of $383.12.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

