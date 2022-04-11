Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,464 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Ulta Beauty worth $88,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

ULTA traded up $4.65 on Monday, reaching $406.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,434. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.99 and its 200 day moving average is $383.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

