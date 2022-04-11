UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.92 ($18.59).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.90) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.53) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

