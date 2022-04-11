UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.92 ($18.59).

UCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.90) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

