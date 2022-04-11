Unify Hits Market Capitalization of $105,801.81 (UNIFY)

Unify (UNIFY) traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Unify has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unify has a total market capitalization of $105,801.81 and approximately $4.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

