UniLend (UFT) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (UFT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $11.19 million and $2.00 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00104695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

