Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Crowley forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

UNTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UNTY stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 37.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $389,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

