Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will post $320.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.50 million and the highest is $328.10 million. Unity Software posted sales of $234.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $90.69 on Monday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

