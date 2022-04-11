Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $146.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

