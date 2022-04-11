UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 4% against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $1.55 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.22 or 0.07390569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,743.45 or 0.99932192 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars.

