US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.03

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 15772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

