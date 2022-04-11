USDX Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.