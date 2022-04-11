V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after acquiring an additional 419,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $56.63 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

