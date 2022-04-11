V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $115,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

CorVel stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.01. 40,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.77. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $105.81 and a one year high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1,139.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

