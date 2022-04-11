Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Tops $53.45 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $53.45 million and approximately $23,626.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.70 or 0.07490961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.89 or 0.99765335 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

