VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.43

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 7857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.