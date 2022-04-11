VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.62

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 38528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

