VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.62

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 38528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

