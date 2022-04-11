Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.57

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.57 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 1214430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

